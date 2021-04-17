One man shot after fight breaks out in downtown Orlando, police say

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

ORLANDO, Fla. – One man was shot after a fight broke out in downtown Orlando early Saturday, according to the Orlando Police Department.

The department said officers responding to reports of a fight heard gunshots ring out in the area of Pine Street and Court Avenue.

Police were later notified a man arrived to a hospital to be treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to the department.

Video footage shared with News 6 shows people running past DANK Orlando City’s business camera, a smoke shop downtown, around 2:13 a.m.

The department said the incident remains under investigation.