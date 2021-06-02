Partly Cloudy icon
Man found shot to death at Orange County hotel

Deputies investigate fatal shooting on Orange Blossom Trail

Daniel Dahm
, Digital Content Manager

Tags: 
Orange County
,
Homicide
,
Crime
A death investigation is underway in Orange County.
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found shot to death Wednesday morning at an Orange County hotel, deputies said.

The fatal shooting was reported at 6:28 a.m. at the Days Inn at 3300 S. Orange Blossom Trail.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the emergency after a 911 caller reported shots fired in the area.

Deputies found the victim, in his 20s or 30s, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said.

Sheriff’s officials said there’s no information about the shooter.

