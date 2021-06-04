22-year-old man arrested in connection with deadly Orlando shooting

Michael Campana and Julian Burgeson seen in a driver's license photo.

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Police Department on Friday announced the arrest of a 22-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a man in April.

Records show Michael Campana is facing charges of first-degree murder with a firearm, conspiracy to commit home invasion robbery, solicitation to commit home invasion and providing false information to a law enforcement officer during a felony investigation.

Campana is accused of shooting 20-year-old Julian Burgeson at his apartment on Folkstone Lane on April 20. Police said at the time they believed Burgeson was shot during a home invasion.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).