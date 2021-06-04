WATCH LIVE at 9 a.m.: Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings gives State of the County address

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings will give the State of the County address Friday morning.

The mayor’s remarks are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. News 6 will stream the address live at the top of this story.

This State of County address comes as Florida is seeing its lowest COVID-19 hospitalizations in over one year and as Orange County is seeing a positivity rate at or below 5% in nearly the last two weeks. Demings said at his COVID-19 briefing this week that the address will highlight how far the county has come since last year and what the future holds.

“We have been through a painful, difficult year, and I will highlight the effects the pandemic has had on Orange County, but we are looking forward to the future,” Demings said.

The mayor said earlier this week that the county could reach phase 3, which initially meant he would lift all mask mandates and COVID-19 rules, by Friday. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, however, recently eliminated COVID mandates across the state, including local restrictions.

Last year, the mayor’s address included an announcement of a new regional campaign to encourage businesses and residents to use COVID-19 safety guidelines.