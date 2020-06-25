State Of Orange County to be held as COVID-19 cases rise

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Mayor Jerry Demings’ State of Orange County will be held at 9 a.m. on Friday.

County officials said the event will show the accomplishments and challenges the community faces.

Demings will also look at the future of the county.

[RELATED: More than half of COVID-19 cases in Orange County diagnosed in last 2 weeks]

The State of The County is a virtual event due to the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 6,600 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the county and more than 430 people have been hospitalized with the virus in the county.

The department of health said more than 50 people have died from the virus in the county.

[RELATED: Orange County residents required to wear face masks under new executive order]

The county recently issued a mandate requiring residents to wear a mask in hopes to limit the spread of the virus.