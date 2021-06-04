Why eligible children should get the COVID-19 vaccine

A girl gets a Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Romania has started the vaccination campaign for children between the ages of 12 and 15. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

ORLANDO, Fla. – AdventHealth pediatrician Dr. Emeline Ramos says it’s a myth that children can’t get COVID-19.

In fact, Ramos said they’ve seen children as young as 1-month-old with COVID-19 and some children requiring a trip to the ER or hospital for treatment.

[TRENDING: Video shows Casey Anthony after bar spat | Jobless push DeSantis to extend benefits | Beer OK in RV while driving?]

That’s why she said they are excited to start offering the vaccine to children 12 and up at select AdventHealth Centra Care clinics starting Monday.

Ad

“So I know that there are concerns regarding side effects and any reactions to the vaccine, but we want our parents to be reassured that Centra Care may be a great choice for them to make, in terms of getting the vaccine here, because there are experienced urgent care providers on site that can help if there are any problems that should arise,” Ramos said.

She also said she recommends that children get vaccinated, especially now that summer break has arrived.

“We want them to have a great summer, right, so if you’re planning on taking kids to summer camps, or anything like that, we want to make sure that they’re vaccinated, especially since their other friends and their peers may be vaccinated as well, so they can participate in all these activities without having to use a mask,” Ramos said.

But more work needs to be done.

In Seminole County, for instance, health leaders said only 30% of children 12 to 17 years old have been vaccinated.

Ad

“The research and the data is clear, the vaccine, the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective for children 12 and above, so we definitely recommend it to all of our patients,” Ramos said.

AdventHealth said the vaccine will be offered at the following locations starting on Monday:

Colonial Town at 630 N. Bumby Ave. in Orlando

Lake Nona at 9637 Lake Nona Village Place in Orlando

Lakeland at 3637 U.S. Highway 98 North

Orange Lake at 8201 W. Irlo Bronson Highway in Kissimmee

Sanford at 4451 West First St.

Winter Park at 3099 Aloma Ave.

Winter Garden at 3005 Daniels Road

For appointments, AdventHealth recommends people go to CentraCare.org