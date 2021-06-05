Flagler detention deputy punched 25 times in face, back by inmates, sheriff’s office says

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A detention deputy was punched in the back and face 25 times by two inmates Friday, causing him to lose consciousness at one point, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said two inmates, 34-year-old Carlos Dupree and 20-year-old Marion Gavins, were preparing to meet and asked to bring prayer items with them. Once the request was approved, the detention deputy began to search through the items, according to deputies.

[TRENDING: Florida stops daily COVID-19 reports | Docs detail mental illness of girl accused in Volusia gunfight | Social Security claims Pulse shooting survivor owed $20,000]

Ad

The deputy was able to search through Gavins’ items and once he tried to search Dupree’s items, the inmate told him “he would not allow him to search his Quran,” according to the sheriff’s office. Officials said the detention deputy tried to reach for the Quran and Dupree shoved the deputy away. The deputy attempted to detain him when Gavins also started shoving the deputy into the wall, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office said the two inmates began attacking the deputy and punching him in the back and face, causing him to pass out. Another detention deputy heard the altercation and was able to detain the inmates.

“FCSO law enforcement deputies watched video footage capturing the attack on the Detention Deputy in slow motion revealing approximately 25 successful punches to the Detention Deputy’s face and back,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.

The detention deputy was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries, which included cuts to the head and back. He was later released to recover at home, according to deputies.

Ad

Dupree was in the Flagler County Jail for a home invasion robbery and Gavins was in for a smoke shop murder in May 2019. The sheriff’s office said the two inamtes now face additional charges of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence and depriving an officer of means of protection or communication.