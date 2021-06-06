3 killed, 6 injured in South Florida shooting while leaving graduation party

KENDALL, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a mass shooting that occurred early Sunday morning following a graduation party in Kendall.

The incident left three people, two men and a woman, dead. Six others, three men and three women, were injured, according to News 6 partner WPLG.

According to Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez, the mass shooting occurred around 2 a.m. as people were starting to leave the party, which was held at a hookah lounge/restaurant in the area of Southwest 104th Street and 109th Court.

The woman who died was a Florida corrections officer, but authorities have not yet confirmed which jail she worked at. According to authorities, two vehicles drove up to the strip mall and someone inside started shooting.

The suspect vehicles were described as a dark-colored Chevy Malibu and a white Toyota Camry. All six surviving victims drove themselves to a local hospital and are in stable condition.

Police said one car fleeing the scene crashed into a wall at Miami-Dade College’s Kendall campus. Two of the deceased victims were in the car that crashed at the college. Police said a firearm was recovered inside the vehicle.

At Jackson South Medical Center, the emergency room area was surrounded by police tape as officers continued their investigation. Outside the hospital, loved ones gathered and waited for information.

The shooting comes exactly a week after three people were killed and 21 others were injured in a shooting outside a banquet hall in northwest Miami-Dade. Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

No arrests have been made in connection with either shooting at this time.

“We’ve got to stop it here in Miami-Dade County,” Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez said Sunday. “We’ve got another victims and their families that are destroyed over senseless violence, over stupidness, reckless shooting, innocent people getting hit.”