‘Explosive jealous temper:’ Suspect kills girlfriend, man before fatally shooting himself, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A man who’d been drinking and using cocaine killed his girlfriend and another man in a fit of jealous rage before fatally shooting himself, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they were called to a home on Divot Lane around 4:30 a.m. Sunday and found 34-year-old Jesus Nunez dead on a front walkway outside the home and 36-year-old Yunieki Luis and 38-year-old Stephanie Ruiz dead inside the home.

Records show Nunez and Ruiz had been dating for about 14 years and had four children together.

Hours before the shooting, they invited friends and family members to their home on Divot Lane and during that gathering, Nunez was drinking alcohol and using cocaine, a news release said. As a result, he became increasingly angrier and expressed suspicion and paranoia about his relationship with Ruiz.

Deputies said that around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, a witness heard gunfire and awoke to Nunez yelling at Luis and shooting him in the living room.

Ad

That witness ran back into the room, called 911, grabbed her three children and fled from the home. Authorities said there were seven children inside the home at the time. None of them were injured.

Records show after the first shooting, Nunez broke down the door to the bedroom Ruiz was in and fatally shot her. Nunez then fatally shot himself outside the home.

“When you combine excessive amounts of alcohol, illegal drugs, and an explosive jealous temper, murder can occur. In addition, there are seven children and other family members whose lives will never be the same. None of this should have ever happened. Please keep these families in your prayers,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.

While the investigation is still ongoing and autopsies need to be conducted, officials said it does appear that Nunez killed Luis and Ruiz before turning the gun on himself.