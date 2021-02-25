3 dead in murder-suicide in Tavares, police say

TAVARES, Fla. – Three people were found dead at a Tavares home Thursday in what police are calling a double murder and suicide.

Tavares police said they were working an apparent double murder and suicide Thursday afternoon at a home on Lake Crest Drive. All three people were known to each other, according to police.

There is no threat to the community, police said.

“We ask that you give the families respect and privacy during this difficult time,’ Tavares police said in a tweet. “We will update when we are able.”

No other information was immediately available.

