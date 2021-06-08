Partly Cloudy icon
WATCH LIVE: Orange County firefighters work to rescue construction workers stuck 40 feet in the air

Electrical wires are touching bucket, crews say

Thomas Mates
, Digital storyteller

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A high-angle rescue is underway in Orange County after a pair of construction workers got stuck in the bucket of a cherry picker 40 feet in the air Tuesday morning.

The rescue is happening along the 2500 block of Consulate Drive in Orange County.

Orange County Fire Rescue said in a Twitter post shortly before 11 a.m. that there are electrical wires touching the bucket but add that there is no medical emergency at this time.

A Duke Energy public information officer is on the way to the scene.

Firefighters did not say how the bucket got stuck or what the construction workers were working on when it happened.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

