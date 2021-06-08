WATCH LIVE: Orange County firefighters work to rescue construction workers stuck 40 feet in the air

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A high-angle rescue is underway in Orange County after a pair of construction workers got stuck in the bucket of a cherry picker 40 feet in the air Tuesday morning.

The rescue is happening along the 2500 block of Consulate Drive in Orange County.

Orange County Fire Rescue said in a Twitter post shortly before 11 a.m. that there are electrical wires touching the bucket but add that there is no medical emergency at this time.

A Duke Energy public information officer is on the way to the scene.

Technical rescue at 2500 Consulate Drive. 2 construction workers hit a transmission line with their bucket truck. Stuck 40 feet up. Line still charged. Extended operation. Duke energy 1 hour out. PIO on Scene. Media staging on Consulate. pic.twitter.com/nQ8NDtpoW9 — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) June 8, 2021

Firefighters did not say how the bucket got stuck or what the construction workers were working on when it happened.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.