16-year-old boy shot in Pine Hills, Orange County deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 16-year-old boy was taken to a hospital after a shooting in Pine Hills Monday morning, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the 4000 block of Robbins Avenue around 9:25 a.m. Monday.

The teen’s injuries were not life-threatening, according to investigators.

The victim was taken to a hospital by Orange County Fire Rescue.

Deputies said they do not have any information on a possible suspect or motive for the shooting.