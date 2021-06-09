Body found in Banana River in Merritt Island

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – A body was found in the Banana River in Merritt Island around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

The body was discovered by a boater east of Morningside Drive, according to the sheriff’s office.

The county’s homicide unit and crime scene unit conducted interviews and collected evidence Monday night to figure out the circumstances around the death.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the homicide unit at 321-633-8413.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.