Chipotle raises menu prices to combat higher worker wages

As restaurants prepare for a busy summer, many are finding it difficult to keep staff, so Chipotle is raising its menu prices to cover the cost of higher wages.
The fast-food chain announced in May that it would increase worker pay to an average of $15 per hour.
Chipotle is also offering a $200 employee referral bonus.
The company’s price hikes come as global food prices are on the rise.
1. We’re increasing restaurant wages ($15 average hourly wage) by the end of June.— Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) May 11, 2021