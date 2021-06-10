News 6 staff share why they #ActLoveGive

In the days leading up to Orlando United Day on June 12, News 6 staff showed their support to the Acts of Love and Kindness movement, honoring the 49 lives taken, the survivors and those others impacted by the Pulse nightclub tragedy.

The Acts of Love and Kindness movement is a joint effort between OneOrlando Alliance, the City of Orlando, Orange County Government and OnePulse Foundation to show the community the same love and kindness it experienced in the days after the Pulse nightclub shooting.

The OneOrlando Alliance said on its website, “While June 12 represents a tragic day in our history, it also marks a turning point – a moment when the entire Orlando community united with compassion and resiliency to denounce hate and fear and stand up for love, respect and inclusivity. The outpouring of support we received, from across the world, became embedded into our community and the Acts of Love and Kindness movement was born.”

It’s easy to participate in the movement.

You can act by doing something to help others in your community like volunteering or a random act of kindness toward someone you know or a stranger.

You can love by sharing stories and posting information about why you #ActLoveGive on social media.

You can give by donating to local organizations that you believe in.

Those that want to create their own #ActLoveGive cards can access them here.