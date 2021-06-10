UCF to remember victims of Pulse tragedy at vigil

UCF to hold vigil honoring lives lost in Pulse shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. – The University of Central Florida on Thursday will hold a vigil to remember the 49 lives lost in 2016 mass shooting at Pulse nightclub.

Saturday marks five years since a gunman opened fire inside the nightclub on June 12, 2016.

To remember the victims and honor the survivors, a vigil will be held in the Pegasus Ballroom inside the Student Union at 7 p.m.

Speakers for the event include UCF President Alexander Cartwright and state Rep. Carlos Guillermo-Smith.

Organizers say the names of the 49 Pulse victims will be read aloud during the ceremony.