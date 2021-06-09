UCF hosts blood drive in honor of Pulse nightclub shooting victims

ORLANDO, Fla. – The University of Central Florida is hosting a blood drive Wednesday in remembrance of the Pulse mass shooting.

“We All Have One Pulse Blood Drive” is taking place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. outside the Student Union.

Other events to honor Pulse victims and their families will continue on campus.

On Thursday night, the school will host a vigil called UCF Remembers Pulse inside the Pegasus Ballroom at the Student Union.

UCF President Alexander Cartwright and other local leaders are expected to attend. Students will also read the names of the 49 Pulse victims during a special commemoration.