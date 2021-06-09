Senate passes bill making Pulse a national memorial

ORLANDO, Fla. – The U.S. Senate passed a bill on Wednesday to make the former Pulse nightclub a national memorial site.

This Saturday will mark five years since 49 people were killed in the mass shooting at the Orlando gay nightclub on June 12, 2016.

“I am honored that my bill with Rep. Stephanie Murphy, Rep. Val Demings for Pulse National Memorial passed the House and thanks to Sen. Rick and the Senate for taking action,” Rep. Darren Soto posted on Twitter.

[TRENDING: WHOA! Woman gives birth to 10 babies | Cicadas overrun White House press plane | 8-foot gator attacks woman walking dog]

Ad

The bill was introduced by Soto, Demings and Murphy.

The bill states the site shall not require or permit federal funds to be used for any purpose related to the site.

“Orlando Strong is more than just a slogan. It is a promise to support each other and to never forget those we lost and those who were injured on that tragic night. By establishing Pulse as a National Memorial, we will honor their memories and remind ourselves of that promise,” Demings said in May.

The designation states the site would not be part of the U.S. National Park system.

In June 2020, Soto, Demings and Murphy attempted to pass a similar bill with one difference, the memorial site would have been part of the National Park System in that version.