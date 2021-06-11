Beaches see crowds as Daytona Truck Meet kicks into high gear

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Trucks could be seen all along Daytona Beach on Friday, signaling that the annual Daytona Truck Meet is underway.

The annual event takes place at the Daytona International Speedway but the beaches are seeing the crowds, too.

News 6 spoke with a number of people who said they drove from Polk County and Orlando for the weekend.

Daytona Beach police said they are prepared for heavy traffic and a weekend they predicted that could be comparable to Memorial Day weekend in terms of crowds.

Officials tweeted Friday afternoon that law enforcement from the surrounding areas are helping out during the event.

Daytona Beach police said they don’t plan to shut down the bridges unless there’s a safety issue.

They said they also have a plan in place to help residents, business owners and employees of the beachside by giving them special pink “P” passes, which would essentially fast track them across the bridge, should the bridges shut down.

