Man who’d cut off ankle monitor tried to kill victim during drug-related robbery, deputies say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A man who cut off his ankle monitor then shot at a man who he was trying to steal drugs from has been taken into custody, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the victim was at Club Sevilla hotel on Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway in Kissimmee on May 25 when Gregory Edward Garner Jr. and Jose Enrique Torres Jr. approached him and demanded drugs.

Records show Garner pistol whipped the victim and fired a round in his direction, although he missed. It’s unclear if anything was stolen from the victim.

After the shooting, deputies said Garner and Torres ran away from the area.

Garner is a convicted felon and was on probation in connection with an armed robbery but had cut off his ankle monitor, according to a news release.

He was located in Orlando on June 3 with a stolen gun in his possession and was taken into custody, authorities said.

He’s facing charges of attempted murder, armed robbery with a firearm, aggravated battery, grand theft, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and violation of probation.

Torres was located walking along Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway Wednesday and taken into custody.

He’s accused of armed robbery with a firearm, attempted felony murder, aggravated battery, grand theft, possession of fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.