Arrests made in fatal home invasion robbery attempt in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two men are facing murder charges after a man they were with was fatally shot during an attempted home invasion robbery, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Records show that on Oct. 23, 2020, Michael Ramos, 21, knocked on a family member’s door at a house on South Lake Pleasant Road and when the relative answered, another man appeared and brandished a gun.

Deputies said the relative opened fire, killing Ramos.

Investigators last year said they were looking for additional suspects in connection with the crime. On Wednesday, they announced the arrests of S’Mandre Law and Ja-ven Washington.

Both men are facing charges of second-degree murder with a firearm and attempted home invasion robbery with a firearm.