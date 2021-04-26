Man arrested at teller window during attempted bank robbery, Ocala police say

OCALA, Fla. – A man is behind bars after he was arrested inside a bank during an attempted robbery, according to Ocala police.

Joshua Snavely, 36, was arrested Saturday at a Bank of America branch at 2326 E. Silver Springs Blvd, according to the police report.

Officers said Snavely approached the window and read the teller a prepared note, saying that he was robbing the bank and that she was to give him money. The teller looked to a coworker who then activated the alarm, according to the report.

Police said both tellers then went to the back of the bank and called police, offering a description from the surveillance video.

When officers arrived at the bank, they said they found Snavely still standing in the same spot in front of the teller window. Police said they found a notepad on Snavely with the robbery note he read to the tellers.

Snavely is being held on $5,000 bond on a charge of attempted strong-arm robbery.