Rabid cat found in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health in Volusia County issued a rabies alert after a cat in the area tested positive for the virus on Tuesday.

The alert will remain active for 60 days and is centered at the Briarwood Mobile Estates in Port Orange. Parts of Port Orange, Allendale and Harbor Oaks are within the alert area. The boundaries are:

Eastern boundary - Halifax River water body

Northern boundary - Oak Street

Southern boundary - Rose Bay water body

Western boundary - Country Lane and Taylor Road east of Country Lane

Those who live, work or visit the area should be aware that rabies is present in the wildlife population and take necessary precautions. All domesticated animals should be vaccinated against the virus.

Health officials provided the following advice to avoid the disease:

All pets should have current rabies immunizations.

Secure outside garbage in covered containers to avoid attracting wild animals.

Do not leave pet food outside. This also attracts other animals.

Avoid contact with all wildlife, especially feral cats, raccoons, bats and foxes.

If bitten or scratched by a suspected rabid animal, wash the wound immediately with soap and water, seek medical attention and promptly report the incident to Volusia County Animal Services.

Rabies is preventable when treatment is provided in a timely manner.

Anyone who is bitten or scratched by a wild animal should seek immediate medical attention and report the injury to the Florida Department of Health in Volusia County at 386-274-0634.

Visit the Department of Health’s website or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website for more information about rabies.