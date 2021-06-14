Deputies identify body of teenage jet skier in Lake Down

UPDATE: Crews find body of teenage jet skier in Lake Down

WINDERMERE, Fla. – Orange County deputies have identified the teenager who died during a jet ski accident Thursday night in Lake Down in Windermere.

The marine unit of the sheriff’s office found Jeffery Barksdale, 17, around 2:53 p.m. on Friday.

Deputies said no foul play is suspected.

[TRENDING: 5 tips to cool your car quickly | What’s that massive tunnel thingy?]

Barksdale and his friend were on a jet ski around 8:30 p.m. Thursday when they both fell off, according to deputies.

The friend was rescued, but the teen never resurfaced, according to investigators.

The teen’s friend was taken to Health Central in Ocoee.

Ad