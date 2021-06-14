Gov. Ron DeSantis hosts news conference in South Florida

SUNRISE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis will make an announcement Monday near Miami Beach.

The governor’s office did not reveal what he would be speaking about, but the noon-time announcement will be at The Shul of Bal Harbour in Surfside, north of Miami Beach.

According to the synagogues’ website, The Shul is one of the “most unorthodox, Orthodox synagogues. Where over the top is the standard.”

DeSantis was set to address the news media around 12 p.m. but his plane was diverted due to weather. He is now set to arrive around 1:30 p.m.

The governor has been touring the state as he signs bills passed by state lawmakers during this past legislative session into law. Last week, he signed a bill designed to address increasing home insurance costs.

