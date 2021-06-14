West Melbourne detectives reviewing suspicious death of child

WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. – West Melbourne detectives are investigating the death of a child after a woman called them Friday evening asking for help, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

The body of the unidentified child, believed to be at least 3 years old, was turned over to the medical examiner’s office in Rockledge, where an autopsy was slated to be performed.

“It’s still an ongoing investigation, right now,” said Sgt. Graig Erenstoft, a spokesperson for the West Melbourne Police Department. “It’s still suspicious in its nature at this point.”

The incident was reported about 7 p.m. Friday.

It was not immediately known if detectives were able to speak with the mother or other caregivers in the residence.

Brevard County sheriff’s crime scene agents assisted, taking photos and gleaning other information from the home.