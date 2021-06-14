Why the push to make heart screenings mandatory for student-athletes is so important

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – School districts across Central Florida are now requiring student-athletes to get an electrocardiogram and a physical before they can take to the field or the court.

The local nonprofit Who We Play For is spearheading the movement. The nonprofit was started by a group of former Brevard County soccer players who watched their teammate collapse and die from sudden cardiac arrest.

[TRENDING: 5 tips to cool your car quickly | What’s that massive tunnel thingy?]

The organization’s executive director, Evan Ernst, sat down with News 6 anchor Justin Warmoth to talk about his group’s mission on this episode of “The Weekly on ClickOrlando.com.”

Ad

Warmoth was also joined by News 6 reporter and Satellite Beach native Molly Reed, who explained why Who We Play For is a movement close to her heart.

For more information on Who We Play For, click here.