Orange, Volusia schools to require heart screenings for student-athletes

New measures go into effect next year

Adrienne Cutway
, Web Editor

Orange County
Health
Volusia County
Who We Play For

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – School leaders in both Orange and Volusia counties on Tuesday voted to require heart screenings for high school student-athletes who plan to play sports during the upcoming academic year.

According to a presentation from AdventHealth that was given during the Volusia County school board meeting, one in 300 student-athletes has a heart condition that could lead to sudden cardiac arrest.

The hospital system also said that sudden cardiac arrest claims 8,500 young lives each year and is the leading cause of death among student-athletes.

As part of Volusia County’s proposal, AdventHealth will partner with the nonprofit Who We Play For to provide electrocardiograms.

The district is taking a phased approach to allow student-athletes the option to opt out for the 2021-22 academic year but it would be required for the 2022-23 academic year and beyond.

In Orange County, ECGs to detect potentially dangerous heart conditions will be required for all high school student-athletes prior to start of the 2021-22 Florida High School Athletic Association season.

Events where students can get screened will be hosted on each high school campus in the summer, fall and winter.

