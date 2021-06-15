Central Florida educator works to connect, teach girls from across the country

A Central Florida educator is now reaching students all over the nation thanks to her program Big Dreams Bloom.

Emily Blomquist spent nearly 20 years in the classroom, teaching everything from kindergarten to science. During the pandemic she said friends began reaching out to her, asking for advice on how to keep their children engaged in learning.

She said that’s when she knew there was a need not only for education but also for connection.

“What I was hearing from my friends and family that I was connected with is that they really missed their cousin. They weren’t able to travel this summer. And so that’s kind of how the idea started. Connecting friends, connecting girls to their ‘gal pals’ that they already connect with but just aren’t able to see right now in person,” Blomquist said.

That’s when she developed Big Dreams Bloom. The virtual program is for elementary school girls, including sixth graders.

Blomquist says it allows students to connect with “gal pals” all over the country and they learn about famous women.

“We like to call it ‘herstory’ and we focus on ‘herstory’ lessons and the girls absolutely love that part because we focus on what they did to make their dreams come true. Often they are a trailblazer in their field so whether it’s an artist or an engineer or a scientist. We do fun activities to follow them up. We do stem activities. We do art projects and science activities and all kinds of things for them to use their creativity and imagination,” she said.

Blomquist says the sessions offer book-club-style discussions and virtual question-and-answer sessions with experts.

“Just last week we were able to read about a famous scientist named Canopy Meg who studies the rainforest canopy and then we actually had a Zoom session with her where they were able to ask questions and hear about her real life in the rainforest,” Blomquist said.

A five-week session is $250. That includes a supply bag mailed to your home and Zoom codes for the meetings. Registration is now open for both summer and fall sessions.

If you’d like to enroll your daughter, visit Big Dreams Bloom online here. Blomquist is also accepting applications for guest speakers from female thought-leaders, innovators, pioneers, and trailblazers. You can apply here.