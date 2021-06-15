Sex predator arrested after woman’s body found near busy Orlando intersection

ORLANDO, Fla. – A registered sexual predator has been arrested on first-degree murder charges after a woman’s body was found in the woods near a major Orlando intersection a couple of months ago.

Orlando police tweeted Tuesday that James Gafford, 55, was arrested in connection with the death of Kaitlyn Emery, 29, whose body was found April 21 near John Young Parkway and Princeton Street.

Police said Emery’s body was found in a thickly wooded area after Gafford reported the discovery.

An investigation revealed that Gafford had met Emery at a bus stop two days earlier, went into the woods with her and killed her, according to police.

Gafford is being held without bond at the Orange County Jail.

