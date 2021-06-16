Here’s where you can get a COVID-19 vaccine today in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. – Anyone looking to get vaccinated against the coronavirus in Orange County has a few new options on Wednesday.

Orange County Public Schools is teaming up with Health Hero Florida for a vaccination clinic on the campus of Liberty Middle School. Anyone 12 and up can receive a Pfizer vaccine from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. However, those between the ages of 12 and 17 must have a parent or guardian with them to sign a consent form. Second doses for those who receive a vaccine will be distributed on July 14.

Meantime, a COVID-19 vaccine clinic will also be held at Boardwalk Bowl on East Colonial Drive as part of Orange County’s “I Got My Shot” campaign.

The Florida Department of Health will be administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Anyone who receives a shot during the clinic will be awarded two free games of bowling.

