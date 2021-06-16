Orlando Sanford International Airport to offer direct flights to Canada

SANFORD, Fla. – People in Central Florida will soon have more flight options when planning a trip to Canada.

Swoop, a low-cost airline out of Canada, will soon offer nonstop flights to the Great White North from Orlando Sanford International Airport.

Flights are scheduled to take off starting Oct. 9, with passengers headed for Toronto. Trips to Hamilton and Edmonton will start in November.

“In addition to the great service Swoop provides passengers, SFB Airport new major terminal improvements will be greatly appreciated by Canadian visitors and local residents that seek a convenient and comfortable airport experience when traveling between Central Florida and cities in beautiful Canada,” said Bert van der Stege, head of commercial and finance at Swoop.

People can check out www.flyswoop.com for more details.