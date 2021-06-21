First Lady Jill Biden stopping in Central Florida as 70% vaccine goal approaches

US First Lady Jill Biden waves after meeting military surfers in Newlyn, Cornwall, England, on the sidelines of the G7 summit, Saturday June 12, 2021. US First Lady Jill Biden met with veterans, first responders and family members of Bude Surf Veterans, a Cornwall-based volunteer organization that provides social support and surfing excursions for veterans, first responders and their families. (Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool via AP)

ORLANDO, Fla. – First Lady Jill Biden will be making two stops in Central Florida this week to encourage people to get the coronavirus vaccine.

The office of the first lady announced visits to Kissimmee, Orlando and Tampa planned for Tuesday.

Jill Biden will arrive in Orlando around 1:30 p.m. and she then will visit a drive-thru vaccine site in Kissimmee around 2:15 p.m.

Around 4 p.m., the first lady will head to Tampa where she will meet with the Tampa Bay Lightning for AdventHealth’s Shots on Ice vaccine event at Amalie Arena.

The shots on ice vaccine event is a partnership during the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs where Floridians can get vaccines and take photos with Thunderbug and the Zamboni. Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson shots will be available.

The first lady’s visit comes as President Joe Biden’s goal to have 70% of the adult U.S. population vaccinated against the coronavirus is quickly approaching. In May, Biden set a country-wide goal that equates to 181 million adults having at least one shot by July Fourth.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccine tracker, more than 65.4% of adults have at least one dose and more than 45% are fully vaccinated as of Monday afternoon.

