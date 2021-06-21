Clear icon
Man to be sentenced in deadly punch at Ale House

Benjamin Hernandez Jr., of Sebring, faces charge of manslaughter

Daniel Dahm
, Digital Content Manager

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man accused of delivering a deadly punch in 2019 at an Ale House in Orange County is expected to be sentenced Tuesday.

Benjamin Hernandez Jr., of Sebring, pleaded no contest in May to a charge of manslaughter in the death of Srikanth “Shrik” Srinivasan, 51.

Investigators say Hernandez punched Srinivasan in the face inside the Ale House on West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway.

Srinivasan was declared brain dead after he fell and struck his head on the ground, officials said. He was later taken off life support.

According to authorities, Hernandez heard Srinivasan arguing with his wife and tried to de-escalate the couple’s spat.

Srinivasan apparently said something to Hernandez, who then punched him, officials said.

The sentencing hearing is scheduled for 8:45 a.m.

