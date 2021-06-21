Orlando Magic announces team representative for 2021 NBA Draft lottery

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Magic President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman will represent the team at the NBA Draft lottery on Tuesday night, according to the team’s director of digital news.

Lottery night reveals the order of the next draft where, obviously, each team wants to have the first pick.

Each team that did not make the playoffs (unless the team has already traded the pick) has a chance to win the first overall pick.

According to NBA.com, 1,000 ping-pong balls sit in a machine and each team gets a certain amount of them. The worse off a team’s record was in 2021 the more ping-pong balls the team gets.

The Houston Rockets, Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic had the worst records in the league this year and each of these teams will have the most ping-pong balls.

The Magic will get 140 ping-pong balls, Orlando has a 14% chance of winning the first pick.

The lottery starts at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday.