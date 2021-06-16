POLL: Should the Orlando Magic bring back Stan Van Gundy?

ORLANDO, Fla. – A lot happened in the world of basketball Wednesday with one of the big stories being Stan Van Gundy will no longer be the coach of the New Orleans Pelicans, according to the Associated Press.

Van Gundy only lasted one year with the Pelicans before the mutual agreement “to part ways.”

Meanwhile, another team searching for a new coach is the Orlando Magic. Van Gundy and the Magic have quite the history. Orlando split from Van Gundy after a feud between former Magic star Dwight Howard and the coach.

He was the coach for Orlando for five seasons and when the Magic went to the NBA Finals in 2009. The former Magic coach still has a house in Seminole County. In 979 games, Van Gundy is 554-425.

