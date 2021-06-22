Longwood pub owner who pointed gun at officers in 2018 to be sentenced

A Longwood pub owner who pointed a gun at officers on July 9, 2019, could get sentenced to 15 years in prison on Wednesday.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A Longwood pub owner, who pointed a gun at police officers in 2018, could receive a sentence of up to 15 years in prison on Wednesday.

Leonard Nolan, 52, was recently found guilty on two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

Court records show this is a second-degree felony.

Nolan’s attorneys are hoping their client only receives three years in prison. He has no prior convictions.

Around 3 p.m. on July 9, 2018, police said officers responded to Connolly’s Pub on North Ronald Reagan Boulevard in Longwood in response to a possible suicidal individual. Authorities said Nolan called 911 and hung up, beginning a standoff.

Police said Nolan told dispatchers to “stop all traffic now,” “tell snipers to get off the roof” and “you have no idea who you are dealing with.” Officers said Nolan told dispatchers he does not negotiate.

Investigators said once officers surrounded the building, Nolan pointed a gun toward their direction.

Police said officers thought he was going to fire at them so an investigator responded by firing at Nolan and he was hit in his right bicep.

While Nolan was being medically treated, police said he told officers he was sorry and was having a bad day.

Nolan will be sentenced at 9 a.m. in Sanford on Wednesday.