Longwood Farmers Market reopens after fire with the help from community

The Longwood Farmers Market has reopened in a new location after a fire in August 2020.

LONGWOOD, Fla. – Delicious vegetables, fruits and sweet honey -- it’s all back at the Longwood Farmers Market at its new location on Savage Court off State Road 434.

The iconic family-owned business had been closed for nearly a year after a fire destroyed the building on Aug. 15, 2020.

Soo Im, the owner who is known as “Mr. Soo,” said he couldn’t be more grateful after dozens donated money through a GoFundMe account.

“Many customers donated to us,” Soo said.

Soo explained they had to start from scratch from getting new fridges, new freezers and wood shelves for all of their products.

“Everybody coming out and helping us. We had carpenters and painters, the volunteers come in and make us tables and they painted,” Soo said.

Longtime customer Herb Konish was counting down the days until the grand opening. Konish said he loves coming to the farmers market to buy his favorite vegetable, rutabaga.