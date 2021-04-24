‘She’s given so much:’ Orlando city commissioner teams up with community partners to give senior resident new roof

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando city commissioner is calling on the community to help repair a senior resident’s home after it went into disrepair during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commissioner Regina Hill said the owner of the Parramore home, who isn’t being identified at this time, lived in isolation this past year during the pandemic. Hill said her only companion was her cats.

“During the pandemic, due to the shutdown, not having anyone really there to check on her and assist her, her home has fallen into despair,” Hill said. “Her roof has been long-term defective in a sense, but the inside right now isn’t livable.”

Hill showed News 6 the roof damage inside the home, as well as the unhealthy living conditions.

The commissioner said she learned about the situation from another resident. She set up the senior in a short-term nursing facility while she worked to get results.

“Started to galvanize community partners to see what we can do to offset the costs and financial hardships trying to take over something like this would cost,” Hill said.

Hill teamed up with Amazing Roofers. The company is donating a $15,000 new roof. The co-owner, Miguel Alvarenga, said they’re doing their part to give back, especially during these difficult times.