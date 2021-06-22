New adults-only, Las Vegas-style show opening at Orlando’s Pirates Dinner Adventure

ORLANDO, Fla. – A new show modeled after Las Vegas acts is coming to the Pirates Dinner Adventure in Orlando and will bring pole dancers, hula hoop artists, magicians and more to the International Drive area.

The new Teatro Martini show will be one hour and 45 minutes long and will be open to adults only. Guests can expect dance numbers choreographed by European ballet artists and based on cult-favorite films such as “Risky Business” and “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.”

Tickets start are $49.95 for those who want to drink only and $69.95 for guests who’d like to enjoy a three-course meal during the show. The menu is available here.

“We’re thrilled to add an adults-only show to Pirates Dinner Adventure’s line up,” Skyler Rankin, the director of sales and marketing for the attraction, said in a news release. “Between the interactive music, dancing and acts, each guest is going to feel like they’re part of a Vegas show.”

Pirates Dinner Adventure will also debut Jewel, a new 1920s-inspired speakeasy featuring dueling pianos and charity gaming. Each Thursday through Saturday, Jewel patrons will be able to enjoy craft cocktails, food, music and other entertainment.

The cover is $10 or free with the purchase of Teatro Martini tickets. Only those 21 and older will be allowed inside.

“Jewel really brings the whole experience together. It immerses guests into the prohibition style and classy atmosphere that was the highlight of the 1920s,” Rankin said. “Teatro Martini and Jewel are bringing the magic of Vegas to Orlando in a fun and unique way.”

Shows are held Wednesday through Sunday at 7 p.m. and tickets can be booked online.