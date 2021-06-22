New scholarship program unveiled for Eatonville students

EATONVILLE, Fla. – Orange County Public Schools announced on Tuesday a new partnership with the Travel + Leisure Charitable Foundation to provide scholarships to Eatonville students for any Florida state university or technical school.

The Travel + Leisure Eatonville Scholarship Program kicks off this upcoming academic year.

OCPS said through the program, up to 200 scholarships will be awarded to former Hungerford Elementary School students graduating from Edgewater High School, Evans High School and Wekiva High School who have been accepted to a Florida state public college or university, a Florida community college or a technical school.

“That was absolutely phenomenal news, the best news that I could have ever gotten,” Hungerford Elementary School principal Letecia Harris said.

Eatonville students will be invited to apply through a closed application process, according to an OCPS news release.

The release also said eligible students will be assigned a guidance counselor at the beginning of the school year to help oversee the process.

Hotelier Harris Rosen was at Tuesday’s announcement as OCPS said the program will replicate his foundation’s Tangelo Park Program.

“We have to thank Mr. Rosen for the inspiration for which he began decades ago,” CEO and president of Travel + Leisure Co. Michael Brown said.