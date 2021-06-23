Brevard grand jury indicts man accused of fatally shooting fiancé

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – A man accused of killing his fiancé, a popular Brevard piercer, has been indicted by a grand jury on charges related to her death, including first-degree premeditated murder, according to the 18th Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office.

The state attorney’s office said Phillip Keller was indicted on first-degree premeditated murder, grand theft, criminal use of personal information, fraudulent use of a credit card, and tampering with evidence in the shooting death of 35-year-old Alicia Campitelli.

Keller was arrested at the end of May, a few days after Campitelli was found dead in an apartment near Woody Simpson Park in Merritt Island. Court documents released after his arrest showed he jumped into Sykes Creek to avoid authorities attempting to arrest him.

He told deputies he and Campitelli were arguing about his drug use and he got her gun from their bedroom and loaded three bullets into the magazine, according to a report. He hid the gun in a closet but later retrieved the firearm and shot at Campitelli, according to an arrest affidavit.

Keller called 911 the following day and told dispatchers he had just arrived home to find it “robbed” and that his fiancé had been shot in the head, officials said.

“I need help immediately. It looks like she’s dead. Oh, my God,” Keller said to dispatchers. “It looks like she’s been shot and been robbed, my house has been robbed.”

Before his arrest, deputies said that three “audio-recorded controlled calls” were conducted with Keller by a friend of his with the authorization of investigators.

“I killed her bro, I killed her high as (expletive),” Keller said during a recorded conversation, according to the affidavit. “I did it. I don’t know how I did it, but I can’t live with myself knowing that. I’m a piece of (expletive). I was super high on molly.”