FDLE issues missing child alert for 15-year-old girl

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Law enforcement across Florida is working to find a 15-year-old girl who has been reported missing.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a missing child alert Wednesday for Sanura Domond. The agency said no one has seen her since last Tuesday, June 15.

[TRENDING: No tuna DNA in Subway sandwich? | Video shows machete attack | Here’s when to see last supermoon of 2021]

The teen was last seen in Broward County along SW 67th Terrace in Pembroke Pines, according to authorities.

Ad

Domond stands at 5 feet 3 inches and weighs approximately 120 pounds, FDLE said. Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200.