Missing child alert issued for 12-year-old Florida girl

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. – Authorities are searching for a 12-year-old girl missing out of Wakulla County.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued the missing child alert for Kelsey Fruggiero Tuesday afternoon.

According to the release from the FDLE, Kelsey was last seen in the area of the 60 block of Beeler Road in Crawfordville wearing a blue oversized short-sleeved shirt with white letters, blue jean shorts and without shoes.

Authorities said the girl has blond hair and blue eyes, stands 4 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 107 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office at 850-745-7100 or 911.