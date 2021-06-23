Orlando Magic to pick 5th and 8th in the NBA draft

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic will have the No. 5 pick and the No. 8 pick in the 2021 NBA draft.
The Magic had a 14 percent chance of winning the NBA lottery on Tuesday.
The draft is scheduled for July 29.
Orlando finished the 2021 season with a 21-51 record.
In the 2020 draft, the Magic had the No. 15 pick and selected North Carolina guard Cole Anthony.
The point guard finished the season averaging just under 13 points a game while dishing out 4 assists a game while bringing in 4.7 rebounds a game.
The rookie shot 39.7 from the field, 33.7 beyond the arc and 83 percent from the line.
Anthony did not make the first or second all-rookie team.
The past six seasons, Orlando did not have a player make the first or second-all rookie team.
Fans have to go back to 2015, Elfrid Payton made the first all-rookie team.
The Magic currently do not have a head coach.