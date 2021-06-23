Partly Cloudy icon
Orlando Magic to pick 5th and 8th in the NBA draft

Magic had 14 percent chance of winning the NBA lottery

Jon Jankowski
, Digital journalist

The court is viewed before an NBA basketball game between the Orlando Magic and the Los Angeles Clippers, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic will have the No. 5 pick and the No. 8 pick in the 2021 NBA draft.

The Magic had a 14 percent chance of winning the NBA lottery on Tuesday.

The draft is scheduled for July 29.

Orlando finished the 2021 season with a 21-51 record.

In the 2020 draft, the Magic had the No. 15 pick and selected North Carolina guard Cole Anthony.

The point guard finished the season averaging just under 13 points a game while dishing out 4 assists a game while bringing in 4.7 rebounds a game.

The rookie shot 39.7 from the field, 33.7 beyond the arc and 83 percent from the line.

Anthony did not make the first or second all-rookie team.

The past six seasons, Orlando did not have a player make the first or second-all rookie team.

Fans have to go back to 2015, Elfrid Payton made the first all-rookie team.

The Magic currently do not have a head coach.

