Orlando Magic to pick 5th and 8th in the NBA draft

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The court is viewed before an NBA basketball game between the Orlando Magic and the Los Angeles Clippers, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic will have the No. 5 pick and the No. 8 pick in the 2021 NBA draft.

The Magic had a 14 percent chance of winning the NBA lottery on Tuesday.

The draft is scheduled for July 29.

[TRENDING: Teen killed in crash remembered | Boy Scouts find human remains | Dead turtles, dolphins wash ashore]

Orlando finished the 2021 season with a 21-51 record.

In the 2020 draft, the Magic had the No. 15 pick and selected North Carolina guard Cole Anthony.

The point guard finished the season averaging just under 13 points a game while dishing out 4 assists a game while bringing in 4.7 rebounds a game.

Ad

The rookie shot 39.7 from the field, 33.7 beyond the arc and 83 percent from the line.

Anthony did not make the first or second all-rookie team.

The past six seasons, Orlando did not have a player make the first or second-all rookie team.

Fans have to go back to 2015, Elfrid Payton made the first all-rookie team.

The Magic currently do not have a head coach.