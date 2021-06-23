WATCH LIVE: Orange County leaders provide update on COVID-19 response

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County leaders are set to provide an update Wednesday on the county’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Jerry Demings will host the county’s 138th news conference on the pandemic since it began in March 2020.

The mayor will be joined by Dr. Raul Pino from the Florida Department of Health in Orange County.

