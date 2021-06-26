Hundreds of student athletes receive heart screenings through free event in Orlando

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Hundreds of students and their families showed up to Jones High School Saturday for a free physical and electrocardiogram test.

“Even if it’s just one person we save, it makes it all worthwhile,” said Jordan Klarfeld, executive director of the nonprofit organization Be A Player focusing on the health of student athletes.

The organization planned the event at Jones High School, providing free physicals and ECGs to student athletes in Orange County. The event was fully run by volunteers and free for students and their families.

“We’re looking for abnormalities and irregularities in the heart,” Klarfeld said.

The EKG test spots heart conditions that could lead to sudden cardiac arrest. Doctors at the event said sudden cardiac arrest is the leading cause of death among student athletes.

This year, ECGs are required for all high school student athletes in Orange County Public Schools.

As a busy mom, Jocelyn Henderson said this one-stop-shop event makes it easier for her active kids to get tested for free.

“I think this will propel a lot of preventative measures for the children. It made me think, ‘Wow, kids have been falling out before and not knowing,’ so if we know the condition of their heart, then we know exactly what’s going on with them,” Henderson said.

Samuel Gomez Mimay got an EKG for the first time Saturday. He said the results will help boost his confidence on the soccer field.

“If anything happens, it’s safer for me and the sport. I’m glad I’m getting the test,” Mimay said.

Results from the EKGs will be emailed to the students and their families following the event. Those with abnormalities will be referred to a specialist.