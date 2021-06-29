Bethune-Cookman University using federal program to end $85 million ‘controversial’ dorm deal

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Bethune-Cookman University has signed an agreement with the U.S. Department of Education to obtain $108 million in funding to end a controversial deal for a new dormitory at the historically Black university.

The current leadership at B-CU announced the agreement Tuesday to secure funding as part of the HBCU Capital Financing Program that would effectively end an $85 million dorm deal started under former leadership. The HBCU Capital Financing Program, started in 1994, provides low-cost loans to finance and refinance infrastructure improvements, according to the U.S. Department of Education.

The dorm project would have cost more than $300 million in its entirety for the already financially strained university, according to a news release.

The $108 million will pay off the dormitory deal contract as well as pay off bonds and be applied toward critical maintenance at B-CU.

“Ending this deal marks the dawn of a new beginning for B-CU giving the entire university community and its stakeholders confidence in the future, which now burns very bright,” B-CU Board Chairman Belvin Perry Jr. said in a news release.

Interim President Hiram Powell said the move will help secure the university’s financial future.

“The strategic thought process and actual execution completed by this team of university executives are nothing short of remarkable,” Powell said. “This ends what has been a terrible ordeal and repositions B-CU on a new and positive path for everyone.”

The U.S. Department of Education recently discharged $1.6 billion of debt provided to Historically Black Colleges and Universities that will provide debt relief to 45 HBCUs, including Bethune-Cookman. Florida Memorial University and Florida A&M University are also taking part in the program.

