Bethune-Cookman University welcoming students back to campus

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Students at Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach can soon head back to school.

Spring semester for in-person classes at B-CU is scheduled to begin Feb. 15, the school announced in a news release Tuesday.

All courses began online only on Jan. 11 due to the spread of COVID-19.

“While we are disappointed to have postponed welcoming students back to campus following the holidays, our commitment to maintain the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff mandated the delay,” said Bethune-Cookman University President E. LaBrent Chrite, Ph.D. “Still, we continued teaching and learning through a robust use of online instruction. And we are mindful of the guidelines relative to preventing COVID 19 and its variants, taking every precaution to protect the safety of our students, faculty and staff.”

The school said the decision to welcome back students comes as positivity rates in Florida and the nation appear to show signs of leveling off, along with the increasing availability of vaccines.

“We continue to work with faculty and staff to ensure we get through this,” Chrite said.

Students will be able to return to campus on Feb. 11, ahead of classes starting on Monday.

All students will be tested for the virus upon their return to campus and safety policies, including social distancing, will be mandated, the school said.

B-CU has canceled spring break and there may be more adjustments to the academic calendar, officials said.

