Bethune-Cookman University president resigns

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Bethune-Cookman University’s president resigned Tuesday, according to the university’s board of trustees.

Dr. E. LaBrent Chrite announced his resignation Tuesday morning during a regularly scheduled meeting with his cabinet.

The board said in a statement they were not previously made aware of his decision.

[TRENDING: Fire destroys former US Rep’s home | FDLE: Principal rigged homecoming votes | Can employer make you get vaccine?]

“We wish him and his family good fortune, good health and happiness as they move on to the next chapters in their lives,” the board wrote in a statement.

Ad

Chrite became president of B-CU in July 2019, as the university struggled with financial records. The university was at risk of losing its accreditation in October 2019.

Last year Gov. Ron DeSantis allocated more funding for historically black universities and colleges, after a push from state Sen. Randolph Bracy (D-Ocoee). Bracy had started an initiative prior to the pandemic, aiming to secure additional funding for Florida’s HBCUs after leaders at Bethune-Cookman University expressed financial struggles.

Approximately $123.2 million from the state’s budget was allocated to Florida’s HBCUs. Bethune-Cookman received an increase of $13 million.

Ad

“The Board of Trustees remains aligned and steadfast in its commitment to its fiduciary responsibilities of care, loyalty, and obedience to the institution,” the university’s statement reads. “The leadership team and Trustees, who for the past several years guided the university through turbulent times and restored B-CU to the positive path it is now on, remain intact and will continue the progress of the University.”